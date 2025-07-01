WDIY Wins 17 Professional Keystone Media Awards, Including ‘Outstanding News Operation’

WDIY 88.1 FM, Lehigh Valley Public Radio, has won 17 Keystone Media Awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association (PNMA). The announcement came last week as the PMNA announced its annual winners among radio, television, and print media outlets in the Commonwealth. WDIY was recognized for its news reporting, podcasts, and online presence.

"These prestigious honors celebrate the journalists and newsrooms across Pennsylvania who go above and beyond to inform, inspire and uphold the First Amendment," the PNMA said in an announcement on Facebook.

WDIY's awards were in the Radio II division that includes all radio stations throughout the Commonwealth outside of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The station's wins include placing first in 7 categories, as well as being named 'Outstanding News Operation' for the Radio II division. WDIY's 17 awards were also the second highest total number of awards for a single radio station out of all the stations recognized.

"I'm so proud to be working with this award-winning group of community leaders," said WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell after hearing the announcement. "What we do matters."

A list of WDIY’s awards is below.

Outstanding News Operation (Broadcast)



Radio II: WDIY 88.1 FM

Best Continuing Coverage



Best Series



Best Feature



Best Documentary



Best Digital Presence



First Place: WDIY website, app, and digital strategies - Shamus McGroggan

Best Use of Photography



Best Use of Sound



Podcast (Broadcast)



A complete list of the 2025 winners in all radio, TV, and newspaper categories is available at the Keystone Media Awards website. The award ceremony will be held in Harrisburg on October 16 at a location to be announced.

According to an announcement on the PNMA's website, the organization received 2,513 entries from 119 different news organizations across the Commonwealth for this year's contest.

The recognition in the Keystone Media Awards comes on the heels of WDIY being awarded an Excellence in Broadcasting Award in April for the station's bilingual podcast, Charla Comunitaria, for 'Outstanding Public Affairs Program/Program Series'. The Excellence in Broadcasting Awards are given annually by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.