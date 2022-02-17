Wellness Lehigh Valley
Alternating third Thursdays of the month, 6:00 - 6:30 PM
Wellness is important for a balanced and positive lifestyle. From mental health to the environment, there are many different factors that can affect your overall wellness. On this program, Sally Handlon brings you conversations with experts on the different ways to improve, and think differently about, alternative elements that help people live healthy and fulfilling lives right here in the Lehigh Valley.
Latest Stories
-
Humanity in Conversation: The Importance of Communication with Elizabeth Ortiz | Wellness Lehigh ValleySally Handlon welcomes Elizabeth Ortiz for a conversation about the importance of sharing opinions, listening, and learning to communicate effectively with others.
-
Nutrition, Functional Medicine and 'the Power of Food' with Dr. Kristann Heinz | Wellness Lehigh ValleySally Handlon welcomes Dr. Kristann Heinz, a family medicine doctor practicing functional and integrative medicine, to share insight on “the power of food.”
-
Sally Handlon welcomes Keith Roe, Indoor Air Quality consultant with Advanced IAQ Solutions to talk about indoor air quality, the six factors for an ideal IAQ profile, and ways to evaluate it.
-
Sally Handlon reminds listeners that spending time outdoors can be beneficial to their well-being, and she chats with Rob Neitz from the Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center about some of the available opportunities to get out into nature across the Lehigh Valley.
-
Sally Handlon has the exclusive pleasure of hosting Deepak Chopra and Dr. Arup K. SenGupta from Lehigh University to talk about the upcoming presentation Tagore and the Human Universe: An Evening with Deepak Chopra, taking place April 5 at Moravian University’s Foy Concert Hall.
-
On Wellness Lehigh Valley's debut episode as an independent program, Sally Handlon welcomes herbalist, ethnobotanist and author David Winston to chat about herbs, herbal medicine and community health.
-
On the premiere of Wellness Lehigh Valley, Sally talks with Nate Pritchard, Watershed Specialist for the Northampton County Conservation District, who shares different ways that we can keep these sources healthy and flowing.