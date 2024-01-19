© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Wellness Lehigh Valley

True Community Cooperation with Carol Ritter and Eric Shamis | Wellness Lehigh Valley

By Sally Handlon
Published January 19, 2024 at 10:35 AM EST

On this special combination episode of Wellness Lehigh Valley and Lehigh Valley Business Beat, Sally Handlon sits down with Bethlehem Food CoOp Board Chair, Carol Ritter, and General Manager, Eric Shamis, to discuss the project that's been in the works for years.

They discuss the dedicated group of volunteers and supporters who are working to provide a community-owned market on Broad Street in Bethlehem. The grocery store will be open to all shoppers and will place a focus on locally-sourced products among its full selection of grocery items.

Wellness Lehigh Valley takes a look at the many different elements and factors which can help people live healthy and fulfilling lives. New episodes air on alternating third Thursdays of the month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 1/18/24)

Wellness Lehigh Valley Carol RitterEric ShamisBethlehemBethlehem Food Co-opfood desertLocalCommunity
Sally Handlon
Sally is an active member of both the Lehigh Valley business community and non-profit community for over 40 years. She has been blessed with the opportunity to support both civic and business activity throughout the Lehigh Valley. She is currently on the board of the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund. Her past board and leadership roles include: WDIY, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, The Hillside School, South Bethlehem Historical Society, Bethlehem Downtown Merchants Association, Allentown YWCA, Allentown Neighbor Housing and SouthSide Film Festival.
See stories by Sally Handlon
