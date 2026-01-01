WDIY values your feedback. Contact us with general station questions, concerns, programming suggestions, or just about anything else related to Lehigh Valley Public Radio:

610.694.8100 • info@wdiy.org

_______________________

For music programming information, feedback, questions or concerns please contact Operations Director Neil Hever:

610-694-8100 x5 • neil@wdiy.org

_______________________

Online donations can be made here

610-694-8100

_______________________

For underwriting/business support information, please contact Director of Community Relations Alison DelRe:

610-694-8100 x2 • alison@wdiy.org

_______________________

To submit a tip or a press release for a news story:

610-694-8100 x3 • news@wdiy.org

_______________________

For news and public affairs information, feedback, questions or concerns please contact News and Public Affairs Director James Zipprodt:

610-694-8100 x3 • jamesz@wdiy.org

_______________________

WDIY on social media:

Facebook • Instagram • Threads • Bluesky • YouTube • LinkedIn

_______________________

WDIY studios and mailing address:

WDIY 88.1 FM

301 Broadway

3rd Floor

Bethlehem, PA18015

_______________________

To submit music for airplay consideration, please send a CD with a short bio/description to:

WDIY 88.1 FM

Attn: Neil Hever

301 Broadway

Bethlehem, PA 18015

Please label any tracks with profanity.

_______________________

Information on donating vinyl records and CDs is located on our album donation page.

_______________________

Information on donating cars, trucks, vans, and other vehicles is located on our vehicle donation page.

_______________________

Information on how to volunteer for WDIY is located on our volunteer page.

_______________________

For current employment opportunities, visit our jobs page.

