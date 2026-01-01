Contact
WDIY values your feedback. Contact us with general station questions, concerns, programming suggestions, or just about anything else related to Lehigh Valley Public Radio:
610.694.8100 • info@wdiy.org
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For music programming information, feedback, questions or concerns please contact Operations Director Neil Hever:
610-694-8100 x5 • neil@wdiy.org
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Online donations can be made here
610-694-8100
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For underwriting/business support information, please contact Director of Community Relations Alison DelRe:
610-694-8100 x2 • alison@wdiy.org
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To submit a tip or a press release for a news story:
610-694-8100 x3 • news@wdiy.org
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For news and public affairs information, feedback, questions or concerns please contact News and Public Affairs Director James Zipprodt:
610-694-8100 x3 • jamesz@wdiy.org
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WDIY on social media:
Facebook • Instagram • Threads • Bluesky • YouTube • LinkedIn
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WDIY studios and mailing address:
WDIY 88.1 FM
301 Broadway
3rd Floor
Bethlehem, PA18015
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To submit music for airplay consideration, please send a CD with a short bio/description to:
WDIY 88.1 FM
Attn: Neil Hever
301 Broadway
Bethlehem, PA 18015
Please label any tracks with profanity.
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Information on donating vinyl records and CDs is located on our album donation page.
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Information on donating cars, trucks, vans, and other vehicles is located on our vehicle donation page.
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Information on how to volunteer for WDIY is located on our volunteer page.
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For current employment opportunities, visit our jobs page.