Q:LV
Third Thursday of every month, 6:30 - 7:00 PM
Q:LV brings leading-edge conversations about LGBTQ+ culture and community of the Lehigh Valley to WDIY listeners every month, including interviews that will inspire acceptance and inclusion.
Latest Stories
For Black History Month, Adrian Shanker welcomes Black Lives Matter Lehigh Valley founder Justan Parker Fields to the WDIY studios for a conversation about the intersections of movements for equity and liberation for marginalized communities with shared struggles for inclusion and access.
On the debut episode of Q:LV, Adrian Shanker welcomes the authors of two highly anticipated new queer young adult novels; Brian Zepka (he/him), author of The Temperature of Me and You and Robin Gow (they/ze/he), author of A Million Quiet Revolutions.