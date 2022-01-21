© 2022
Q:LV
Third Thursday of every month, 6:30 - 7:00 PM
Hosted by Adrian Shanker

Q:LV brings leading-edge conversations about LGBTQ+ culture and community of the Lehigh Valley to WDIY listeners every month, including interviews that will inspire acceptance and inclusion.

