Periodically Thursdays, 6:30 - 7:00 PM

What is it like to be young and make your way in the Lehigh Valley?

Host Michael Frassetto takes us Inside the (6-1-0) with a unique perspective on what it takes and what makes the Lehigh Valley special.

Join Michael and special guests for conversations about all of the amazing people, places and events happening Inside the (6-1-0)!