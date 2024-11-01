"Keeping My Foot On the Gas" with Phaze Wun and Erik the Host | Inside the (610)

Mike Frassetto talks first with Phaze Wun, a legend in the Lehigh Valley hip-hop world about what guided him to making music and what the past almost 20 years of making music has looked like for him. He talks about his newest project "Zero to One" and shares some of the process that goes into making his work.

Then, Mike welcomes Erik the Host, who talks about getting back into music and performing after taking a hiatus. He shares the out-of-body experience of being associated with well-known names, and talks about his experience skydiving, which he now uses as motivation for every other part of his life.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 10/31/24)