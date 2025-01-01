Tuesdays at 6 PM in February 2025

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy, hosted by Lindsay Watson, is a powerful limited series airing on WDIY throughout February 2025. This inspiring show highlights the remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions that have shaped our community and beyond. Each episode honors changemakers, artists, entrepreneurs, and trailblazers, offering heartfelt insights into their legacies. Featuring music produced by Wm. Di'Mon Brown of 11Thirty Entertainment, LLC, a Lehigh Valley-based entertainment company, this series blends storytelling and sound. Learn more about 11Thirty Entertainment at www.11ThirtyEnt.com.