Teen Money Matters
Alternating first Thursday of every month, 6:00 - 7:00 PM
Hosted by Jayaditya Kothari
,
Sanika Kothari

Teens have enough to think about while growing up, such as societal pressures from peers, parents, family and more. So how can young people set themselves up for financial success? Join hosts Sanika and Jayaditya Kothari as they interview fellow teens and local experts in the financial world, and explore ways to save, budget, and understand the importance and responsibility of managing money for the future.

