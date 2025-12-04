© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Teen Money Matters

Methods of Saving with Charlotte Korrapati and Ivy Avitabile | Teen Money Matters

By Eliza Moore
Published December 4, 2025 at 4:34 PM EST

Eliza Moore first welcomes Charlotte Korrapati, a student who's starting to save up for her own car. Charlotte shares her current sources of income and the different types of bank accounts she feels could be helpful in reaching her goal.

Then, Eliza talks with Ivy Avitabile, a student on the search for a part-time job. Ivy reveals what she feels are the most intimidating parts of looking for a job as a teenager and shares how she plans to split her paychecks up.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air alternating first Thursdays of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/4/25)

Tags
Teen Money Matters Charlotte KorrapatiIvy Avitabilesaving moneyBudgetingpart-time jobs
Eliza Moore
Eliza Moore is the host of WDIY's Youth Media Program show, Teen Money Matters. She is a Freedom High School Student ('26) with a passion for learning who is the Debate Team Captain and a DECA member while volunteering with multiple organizations. She competes as a swimmer and enjoys working part-time.
