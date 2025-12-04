Methods of Saving with Charlotte Korrapati and Ivy Avitabile | Teen Money Matters

Eliza Moore first welcomes Charlotte Korrapati, a student who's starting to save up for her own car. Charlotte shares her current sources of income and the different types of bank accounts she feels could be helpful in reaching her goal.

Then, Eliza talks with Ivy Avitabile, a student on the search for a part-time job. Ivy reveals what she feels are the most intimidating parts of looking for a job as a teenager and shares how she plans to split her paychecks up.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air alternating first Thursdays of the month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/4/25)

