WDIY Public Affairs

WDIY Public Affairs presents Many Choices and the Real Voices of our volunteer hosts with topical programs which invite listeners to enjoy important conversations here in the Lehigh Valley. Each week, our hosts curate amazing stories for audiences to connect with and better understand our shared community. WDIY takes great pride in our award-winning public affairs programming and hope it informs, educates and entertains the listeners of the Lehigh Valley.