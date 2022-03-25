Final Thoughts
Alan's "Final Thoughts" at the end of every episode of The Jennings Report offers a unique perspective of pure opinion on the latest issues and topics affecting us all.
Alan Jennings thoughts and opinions do not necessarily reflect the thoughts and opinions of WDIY, its affiliates and / or its staff, members and volunteers.
Latest Stories
Alan Jennings takes aim at the most dangerous man in the world – Vladimir Putin sharing the backstory of why this ex-KGB agent President wants Ukraine back and what lengths he'll go to get it, plus Alan's suggestion to a brave Russian.
Alan Jennings tries to makes sense of the GOP labeling the January 6th insurrection 'Legitimate Political Discourse' by suggesting the root cause to blame of the current political divide... Ronald Reagan and the elimination of the FCC Fairness Doctrine.
Alan Jennings reminds WDIY listeners of the constitutional clause for cruel and unusual punishment when it comes to former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski's incarceration.