Final Thoughts

Vote to Save Democracy...and the Species | Final Thoughts

Published October 18, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT
Alan stresses the critical importance of the upcoming 2022 elections - especially in today's uncertain times, and in the face of culture wars, nuclear threats, climate change and "monsters."

He also spotlights how the power of a person's vote can determine the future of not only the country, but also the human species.

Alan Jennings' thoughts and opinions do not necessarily reflect the thoughts and/or opinions of WDIY, its affiliates, staff, members or volunteers.

Alan Jennings
Alan Jennings is the former executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley. He hosts a monthly edition of Lehigh Valley Discourse focused on politics.
