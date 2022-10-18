Vote to Save Democracy...and the Species | Final Thoughts

Alan stresses the critical importance of the upcoming 2022 elections - especially in today's uncertain times, and in the face of culture wars, nuclear threats, climate change and "monsters."

He also spotlights how the power of a person's vote can determine the future of not only the country, but also the human species.

Alan Jennings' thoughts and opinions do not necessarily reflect the thoughts and/or opinions of WDIY, its affiliates, staff, members or volunteers.