WDIY Directory

In Accordance with the rules of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the LVCBA reports the evaluation items below from the Community Advisory Board. Below is a summary from CAB Chairperson Ellen Wilson, posted on 11/29/2021:

- I continue to be pleasantly surprised at the wide variety of programming, especially on the public affairs/news side. The expansion of this aspect of programming has been pretty spectacular. Of course, I am always encouraging 'more' on the marketing/promotion front, especially social media. The plan to support the individual programmers is a good one and I'd be willing to help with that, if needed.

- The goal to bring a diverse variety of music with programmers that are very knowledgeable is the strength of the station. The dedication of the membership and volunteerism is outstanding, Rivaled by many. This past year, I have seen a remarkable response to the need to diversify even more. Reaching out, deeper, into the community instead of waiting for the community to come to the station. Finding new avenues was recognized by the board. Hope to see this continue with new opportunities. Giving the community a voice on the station. The opportunity to bring our small businesses and events to a "Well Informed" listener (to use a phrase heard often from the station). Huge! The hardest challenge is bringing a younger audience to the station. A younger audience is always searching for what they want to hear on the radio, or maybe we should say, car or phone. They do not "set it and keep it" as is common to the older audience, I believe.

- I believe the programming on WDIY has adjusted and transitioned along with changes in our community in the last several years. Current programming has a broad reach across interests, ages, and topics that can be a match for many subsets of the Lehigh Valley community. Specifically, it was impressive in 2020 to see a small staff and volunteers not only keep operations moving through the pandemic, but also keep the topics relevant and forward-thinking. I was more interested in hearing news and shows from WDIY during this time period than from sources that don’t understand or connect directly in our home region.