WDIY provides an irreplaceable alternative to commercial media, showcasing a wide-ranging array of music, arts, news and culturally diverse programming in the Lehigh Valley.

We invite you to help ensure that this tradition continues by joining those generous supporters who have named WDIY as a beneficiary of their wills, retirement plans or other estate plans.

A bequest to WDIY:

Is easy to arrange.

Will not change your current lifestyle in any way.

Can be easily modified to address your changing needs.

Take a look at the planned giving options below along with sample language to use in your documents.

Residual Gift

A residual bequest comes to us after your estate expenses and specific bequests are paid. Language that can be used:

I give and devise to WDIY/LEHIGH VALLEY COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, Inc. (Tax ID #23-2354475), located in Bethlehem, PA, all (or state a percentage) of the rest, residue, and remainder of my estate, both real and personal, to be used for its general support.

Specific Gift

Naming WDIY as a beneficiary of a specific amount from your estate is easy. Language that can be used:

I give and devise to WDIY/LEHIGH VALLEY COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, INC. (Tax ID #23-2354475), located in Bethlehem, PA, the sum of $___________ (or asset) to be used for its general support.

Contingent Gift

WDIY can be named as a contingent beneficiary in your will or personal trust if one or more of your specific bequests cannot be fulfilled. Language that can be used:

If (insert name) is not living at the time of my demise, I give and devise to WDIY/LEHIGH VALLEY COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, INC. (Tax ID #23-2354475), located in Bethlehem, PA, the sum of $ _______ (or all or a percentage of the residue of my estate) to be used for its general support.

Retirement Plan Beneficiary

You may name WDIY/LEHIGH VALLEY COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, INC (Tax ID #23-2354475) as a beneficiary of your IRA or other qualified retirement benefits. Donors should consult with their tax advisor regarding the tax benefits of such gifts.

Naming WDIY as the beneficiary of a qualified retirement plan asset such as a 401(k), 403(b), IRA, Keogh or profit-sharing pension plan could accomplish a charitable goal while possibly realizing significant tax savings. It can be costly to pass such assets on to heirs because of possible tax consequences. By naming WDIY as a beneficiary of a retirement plan, the donor maintains complete control over the asset while living, but at the donor's death, the plan passes to support WDIY free of both estate and income taxes.

Making a charitable gift from your retirement plan is easy and should not cost you any attorney fees. Simply request a change-of-beneficiary form from your plan administrator. When you have finished, please return the form to your plan administrator and notify WDIY. We can also assist you with the proper language for your beneficiary designation to WDIY.

Create a Lasting Legacy

A fund created by your bequest can carry your name, the name of a family member or other person you wish to honor. Named funds, because of the support they offer to programs and people, are a way to share what is meaningful to you with the Lehigh Valley public radio audience well into the future.

Let Us Thank You

If you have included WDIY in your will, retirement plan or other estate plan, please let us know. We would like to thank you for your generosity, make sure the purpose of your gift is understood by the listening audience, and recognize you as a generous donor.

WDIY Name and Tax I.D. Number

WDIY is legally registered as a non-profit organization under the name LEHIGH VALLEY COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, INC.

WDIY's federal tax I.D. number is 23-2354475.

More Information

For more information about making a planned gift to WDIY, please visit our Contact page.

Those considering a planned gift should consult their own legal and tax advisors.

