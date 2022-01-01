Leadership Circle
As a WDIY Leadership Circle member, you provide significant annual support to WDIY 88.1 and are one of the station’s philanthropic leaders.
Through the Leadership Circle, individuals can pledge their support for challenge grants to be used during the station's annual membership drives. Contributions at the Leadership Circle level demonstrate your commitment to securing the long, healthy, and independent future of public radio in two ways — by both providing direct funding to the station and by spurring other listeners to donate through your challenge grant.
Benefits for this level include:
• A co-hosting slot during a WDIY music show ,in the genre of your choice
• A weekly on-air acknowledgment of your contribution
Leadership Circle giving starts at $2,000 annually. We are pleased to accept gifts through Donor Advised Funds and through other giving methods.
To set-up your Leadership Circle pledge, please contact WDIY Membership and Development Director Shamus McGroggan at shamusm@wdiy.org or 610-694-8100 x4.
