WDIY Headlines
Rachel Leon looks back on the Lafayette College football coach who transformed a losing team into an unstoppable force in just one year.
Join WDIY for the return of our one-of-a-kind, live game show at Easton's historic State Theatre on October 27. Tickets on-sale now!
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A suburban family is transported to a mysterious prehistoric world, where they must survive dinosaurs and find a way back home.
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Kate Scuffle welcomes Thomas Yuracka and Mar Haeussler of the West Park Civic Association to look at the upcoming Art in the Park, with the theme "Renewal."
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Consumer Sentiment down 11%...Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of this week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and nation.
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An Easton program designed to eliminate barriers to the city’s downtown has been extended. WDIY’s James Zipprodt reports.
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Lucille Kincaid shares a teacher's story of a student she'll never forget, and the moment she realized her teaching had a greater impact on an entire class.
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Annie Lowrey explores the administrative burdens people face applying for government benefits. It's not just about wasted time: "When the government treats us like this, we don't trust it," she says.
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He said he wrote his retirement letter after the World Cup final in July, but waited to publish it because his father was facing health issues that eventually claimed his life.
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Western intelligence officials call it Russia’s most ambitious destabilization campaign outside of Ukraine.
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Rescuers in Nepal are trying desperately to find missing hydropower workers after last week’s devastating flash flood.
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A group of the country's private sector power producers says Nepali authorities lost crucial time in rescuing hundreds of people trapped in hydropower tunnels.