WDIY Headlines
Michael Drabenstott sits down with Ben Scholl from Scholl Orchards in Bethlehem to talk about the variety of fruit and vegetables locally grown and sold at their market on Center Street.
On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Zero Ohms continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk two from Inside.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro has launched an investigation into a popular social media service, and how its platform impacts teens and young adults. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.
U.S. economic growth in 2021, highest in 38 years...Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this past year and more in his synopsis of the week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and the nation.
Service Electric Cable TV & Communications is offering free calling to Ukraine for residential phone service customers. WDIY's Sarit Laschinsky has more.
Violinst Domenic Salerni from the New York-based Grammy Award-winning Attacca Quartet talks with WDIY’s Wally Vinovskis about the group’s upcoming concert at the Zoellner Arts Center in Bethlehem on March 5.
Kimberly Paynter
WHYY
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Passage of the legislation to make lynching a federal crime is a major milestone after more than 200 attempts to pass such legislation failed over the course of a century.
Company leaders explained vehement opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. They also hope the new name will represent "Stoli's roots in Latvia."
Russians face a confusing patchwork of online restrictions as the Kremlin cracks down on the free flow of information on social media.
The NFL said Ridley placed several bets last November while he was taking a break from football. It found no evidence that Ridley had inside information or that his team knew he had placed the bets.
Fear of higher energy prices led to a sharp sell-off on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq now in what's known as a bear market.
