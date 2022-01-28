Charla Comunitaria
Fourth Thursday of every month, 6:30 - 7:00 PM
The Lehigh Valley has seen Latin influences grow over the past decade, and who better to host a community talk show celebrating this growth than Bethlehem’s own Olga Negrón! On Charla Comunitaria she take our ears deep into the local Latin community through conversations with business owners, community leaders, and elected officials, providing more insight and a deeper understanding of our Latin-American neighbors.
Latest Stories
Olga Negrón welcomes Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds and Director of Equity and Inclusion Janine Santoro, to talk about Janine’s newly created position, first term initiatives for Bethlehem and Latin American neighborhoods and the city's overall quality of life.
On the first episode of Charla Comunitaria, Olga Negrón welcomes Victoria Montero, Executive Director of the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley, where many Latin American immigrants begin their journey to make a home here in the Lehigh Valley.