Fourth Thursday of every month, 6:30 - 7:00 PM

The Lehigh Valley has seen Latin influences grow over the past decade, and who better to host a community talk show celebrating this growth than Bethlehem’s own Olga Negrón! On Charla Comunitaria she take our ears deep into the local Latin community through conversations with business owners, community leaders, and elected officials, providing more insight and a deeper understanding of our Latin-American neighbors.