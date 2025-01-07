Mondays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered

Environmental Minute is a short feature in which high school student Maddie Yang from Moravian Academy provides listeners a glimpse into the world of sustainability, covering various topics from the correlation between biodiversity and native plants, to ecotourism and sustainable swaps! Listen on WDIY each Monday at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered or stream wherever you get your podcasts, to discover what you can do to help the climate crisis.

The Environmental Minute is brought to you in part by the Estate of Don Miles.