Let's Talk
Second Thursday of every month, 6:30 - 7:00 PM
Hosted by Hasshan Batts

Let’s Talk is home to hard-hitting but necessary conversations, brought directly to listeners' ears. Let's talk about the tough topics that others shy away from. Let's talk about what's standing in the way of community progress. Let's talk about how we can be better neighbors and residents. Join host Dr. Hasshan Batts for a program that will leave you thinking.

