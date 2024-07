Airs periodically, weekdays in the 6:00 - 7:00pm slot

Valley Voices brings you conversations covering all things local from news, politics and government to culture, and community issues that are relevant to Lehigh Valley residents. Valley Voices airs periodically with rotating hosts so check the weekly E-Waves Newsletter for air-dates.

Formerly named Lehigh Valley Discourse, you can browse the archives here to hear years of recordings.