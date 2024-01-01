Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February, 2024. Margaret is a widely-respected strategic partnership, marketing and not-for-profit professional. A Lehigh Valley native, she has previously served roles at People First Federal Credit Union, Alvin H. Butz, Inc., the Butz Family of Companies, and Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation (LVEDC). Margaret is a resident of Allentown and an alumna of King’s College with a Bachelor of Arts in English.