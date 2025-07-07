© 2025
The Intersection of Environment & Economy with Susan Myerov and Ray Minarovic | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Margaret McConnell
Published July 7, 2025 at 1:55 PM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission talk with the LVPC's Susan Myerov and RMS Environmental's Ray Minarovic about the relationship between climate action and the business community. They talk about the LVPC's Climate Action Plan and explain how it's evolved.

Ray explains the LVPC's long-standing relationship with the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce and shares some of the key issues they focus on together. Susan discusses the value of the LVPC knowing the concerns of local business leaders.

More information on Ray's search for a kidney donor can be found here.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 7/7/25)

Tags
Plan Lehigh Valley Susan MyerovRay MinarovicRMS EnvironmentalLehigh Valley Planning CommissionLehigh Valley Chamber of CommerceEnvironmentBusiness
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February, 2024.
