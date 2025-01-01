Tuesdays in April at 6:00 PM

Roots and Resilience is a series from WDIY celebrating the strength and spirit of individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. In honor of Earth Month, we share inspiring stories of people who are reconnecting with the earth, cultivating resilience in the face of environmental challenges, and fostering change through sustainable practices. Tune in to be inspired, empowered, and motivated to take action for the planet!