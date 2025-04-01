Saving Culture Through Seeds with Alan Kissinger | Roots and Resilience

On this episode, Maddie Yang is joined by Alan Kissinger, Greenhouse Manager at the Seed Savers Exchange, to talk about the organization's work to preserve biodiversity through seeds from around the world. Alan shares what his everyday job looks like and explains what inspires him and others to do this work.

Alan also talks about the logistics of seed saving, from how long they last to tips for home gardeners to try it out. He discusses the impacts climate change could have on seed saving, including how a changing climate has been affecting agriculture since the beginning of time.

