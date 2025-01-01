Terms of Service

By signing up for text message updates, you agree to receive informational messages from Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association at the mobile number provided by the user. Message frequency may vary based on your interactions, upcoming events, or important notices from Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association. Message and data rates may apply. You can request help by responding to a text message with HELP or by emailing info@wdiy.org. You can opt out of receiving text messages at any time by replying STOP to any message.