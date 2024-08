You Bet Your Garden

Fridays, 6:00 - 7:00 PM | Beginning September 13, 2024

Garden Guru and former Organic Gardening Editor-in-Chief Mike McGrath tackles your toughest garden, lawn and pest problems.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners.

Have a question for Mike? Email him at: mikemcg@ptd.net.