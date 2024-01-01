Mike McGrath

Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.” From 1993 through 1997, Mike was the regular gardening expert on the weekend edition of The Today Show, Saturday mornings on NBC. He has also appeared on Nova, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, PBS Healthweek, CNN, FOX and as a regular contributor on the weekly PBS TV series Your Organic Garden and the Discovery Channel’s Home Matters.

Beginning in 2024, You Bet Your Garden moved to its new home on WDIY where it is produced and then distributed to nationally to public radio stations across the U.S.