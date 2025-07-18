© 2025
Sawfly, Don't Bother Me | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published July 18, 2025 at 1:21 PM EDT
University of Minnesota Extension

On this episode, Mike McGrath talks about sawflies, one of the weirdest garden insect pests you'll ever encounter. Plus, the business that grows orchids for the First Ladies and runs an orchid boarding service, and your fabulous phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/18/25)

Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
