Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging at WDIY

The mission of WDIY is to “engage the Lehigh Valley community through a wide-ranging exchange of news, music, arts, and culturally diverse information.”



We actively collaborate with the community to produce and host our local programming, ensuring that our content reflects the voices and stories of the Lehigh Valley. Additionally, WDIY maintains a Community Advisory Board (CAB) comprised of current WDIY members. The CAB provides valuable feedback on policy decisions, daily operations, and programming choices, offering members a platform to share their perspectives and help shape the station's direction. As the “eyes and ears” of the community, the CAB ensures that WDIY effectively addresses listener concerns while fulfilling the region’s informational and cultural needs.



WDIY is deeply committed to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB). We strive to amplify the voices of the communities we serve by producing and sharing diverse, educational, and culturally relevant programming. Our mission is to make arts, culture, and news accessible to everyone, fostering a space where all individuals can be informed, inspired, and engaged. We also support local nonprofits and educational institutions, creating a vibrant community where creativity, understanding, and connection thrive.



Equity and inclusion guide every aspect of WDIY’s operations. We are dedicated to fostering a culture of belonging and accessibility across all channels—on the air, online, within our offices and studios, and in our community interactions. Our efforts embrace the diversity of race, gender, physical ability, ethnicity, nationality, religion, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, and age.



We actively seek Board of Directors members, Community Advisory Board members, and staff who reflect this diversity. We believe that inclusive representation strengthens decision-making and enhances our content by incorporating a variety of perspectives.



WDIY also recognizes that this is an ongoing journey. Our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is iterative, with no finish line. We invite our community to grow with us, critique us, and share ideas to make WDIY not just a public radio station—but your public radio station, serving everyone in the greater Lehigh Valley.