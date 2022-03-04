Teen Connect
First Thursday of every month, 6:00 - 7:00pm
Teen Connect presents rotating Teen hosts who explore local to global issues impacting young people in our community with conversations that connect experts in their respective fields with fellow teens to talk about the problems and perspectives they are confronting.
Latest Stories
Siddhant Khandewal reflects on the COVID pandemic's impact on students through conversations with with Parkland High School senior Alex Forgosh and PHS Principal James Moniz.
New Teen Connect rotating host Sophie Elijovich welcomes Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center Director of Programs Katie Suppes and a fellow Lehigh Valley teen for a frank discussion about LGBTQ rights, supporting queer teens who grapple with their sexual or gender identity and the process of coming out to an uncertain world.
New Teen Connect rotating host Kyra Kelly welcomes two guests from the Lehigh Valley Zoo, Cherlyn Vatalaro and Natalie Hildebrand, to talk about conservation, the zoo, and how young people can get involved.
WDIY presents a new rotating host for the next season of Teen Connect, Siddhant Khandelwal. For his first episode, Siddhant welcomes Joan Hanscom,…
Prathysha Kothare explores the impact of Artificial Intelligence on our society and the role it plays at the intersection of social justice, human rights,…
Host Prathysha Kothare tackles the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women and minority groups, with regards to employment and workplace equality in the…
Teen Connect showcases teenagers exploring issues impacting them. This episode focuses on the unprecedented dynamic of remote education and collaboration…
John Pearce welcomes WDIY Classics host Karen El-Chaar to the interview chair and introduces us to WDIY's newest on-air hosts bringing a youth focus to…
Host Prathysha Kothare speaks with John Cirucci, an adjunct research professor at Arizona State University and retired chemical engineer with Air…