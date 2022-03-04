© 2022
Teen Connect
First Thursday of every month, 6:00 - 7:00pm
Hosted by Kyra Kelly
,
Siddhant Khandelwal
,
Sophie Elijovich

Teen Connect presents rotating Teen hosts who explore local to global issues impacting young people in our community with conversations that connect experts in their respective fields with fellow teens to talk about the problems and perspectives they are confronting.

