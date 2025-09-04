Helen Cox, host of Teen Connect, is a student at Saucon Valley High School (class of ‘27) who looks forward to empowering and understanding the youth of today. She hopes to create an informed and creative community of individuals, that together work towards making their voices heard, and creating a better future. Her passion about media, contributions in school clubs (e.g. debate/ethics bowl), ballet dancing, volunteer work, and overall social experiences have exposed her to many unique people and perspectives. She is passionate and optimistic in creating a sense of unity here at WDIY’s Teen Connect.