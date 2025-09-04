"Stories of Courage, Determination, and Mistakes" with Dennis Scholl | Teen Connect

Helen Cox welcomes Dennis Scholl, Education Committee Chair at the Hellertown Historical Society, to talk about the value of learning and understanding both local and global history. Dennis explains how his love for history was sparked by comic books and shares his favorite part of history.

Dennis also talks about his role at the Hellertown Historical Society and gives a glimpse at some of their programming, and puts a call out for younger generations to get involved in their local historical organizations.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/4/25)

