Yashvi Javia, host of Teen Connect, is a student at Saucon Valley High School ('25) who wants to empower the youth to understand and contribute to positive change, creating a united community of informed and engaged individuals shaping a better future. As founder of “IndiafortheGlobe”, a community service project providing resources to the A.K. Trambadia School in India, and co-founder of her school’s Leadership, Experience, Opportunity club, Yashvi has experience in building a sense of community.