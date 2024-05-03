© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Teen Connect

The Mysteries of the Teenage Brain with Jacquelyn Otto | Teen Connect

By Yashvi Javia
Published May 3, 2024 at 10:48 AM EDT

Yashvi Javia takes over the Teen Connect hosting duties by welcoming Jacquelyn Otto, a certified therapist specializing in adolescent psychology, to talk about the mysteries of the teenage brain and its development.

Jacquelyn discusses various topics that can weigh on teenagers' minds like mental health, identity, and hormones, and the importance and benefits of therapy for young people. She also explains how she got into adolescent therapy and her motivations for being involved in the field.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/2/24)

Tags
Teen Connect Jacquelyn Ottoadolescent psychologyTherapyIdentityHormonesMental Health
Yashvi Javia
Yashvi Javia is part of WDIY's Youth Media Program, hosting Teen Connect. She is a student at Saucon Valley High School ('25).
See stories by Yashvi Javia
Related Content