Let Yourself Shine Through: Vishruth Hanumaihgari and the College Selection Process | Teen Connect

By Siddhant Khandelwal
Published June 2, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT
Siddhant Khandelwal
/
WDIY

Siddhant Khandelwal is back with another episode of Teen Connect, this time welcoming Parkland High School student Vishruth Hanumaihgari for an important conversation about making college decisions as a high school senior.

From the Common App to preparing personal statements, narrowing down college selections and remembering to maintain a social life, Vishruth shares tips and describes his decision process, which has led to him being an incoming freshman at Duke University.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/1/23)

Siddhant Khandelwal
Siddhant Khandelwal is a rotating host of WDIY's TEEN Connect, exploring local to global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guest speakers. Discussing the most interesting topics from all across the spectrum with the most fascinating people, Siddhant gets to share his teen perspective with the people of the Lehigh Valley. He is currently a junior at Parkland High School and has an interest in the computer science field. Siddhant is a track and road cyclist, plays several instruments, and has a passion for bringing positive change to the world through the use of computer science. Siddhant is a member of his school’s debate team, competes in national-level speech competitions, and enjoys taking part in Model UNs.
