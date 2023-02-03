© 2023
The Importance of Promoting Acceptance, Diversity and Inclusion with GLVCC's Danielle Joseph | Teen Connect

By Siddhant Khandelwal
Published February 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST
IMG_0855.JPG

Siddhant Khandelwal welcomes Danielle Joseph, Executive Vice President of the Diversity Councils at the Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce to discuss the importance of promoting acceptance and equity.

They also discuss Danielle's roles at the Chamber, breaking down divisions and connecting with one another, and the need to improve listening and communications for the betterment of society.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/2/22)

Siddhant Khandelwal
Siddhant Khandelwal is a rotating host of WDIY's TEEN Connect, exploring local to global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guest speakers. Discussing the most interesting topics from all across the spectrum with the most fascinating people, Siddhant gets to share his teen perspective with the people of the Lehigh Valley. He is currently a junior at Parkland High School and has an interest in the computer science field. Siddhant is a track and road cyclist, plays several instruments, and has a passion for bringing positive change to the world through the use of computer science. Siddhant is a member of his school’s debate team, competes in national-level speech competitions, and enjoys taking part in Model UNs.
