Teen Connect

The Origin and Start of Everything: Education and the Youth With Dr. Dean Donaher | Teen Connect

Published November 4, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT


Siddhant Khandelwal welcomes Dr. Dean Donaher, Relationship Manager at United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, former Director of Student Services and current school board member at Bethlehem Area School District. Together they discuss education and the youth, with conversations ranging from Dr. Donaher's career in education, to the multitude of educational opportunities and options, United Way's TeenWorks program, and more.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/3/22)

Siddhant Khandelwal
Siddhant Khandelwal is a rotating host of WDIY's TEEN Connect, exploring local to global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guest speakers. Discussing the most interesting topics from all across the spectrum with the most fascinating people, Siddhant gets to share his teen perspective with the people of the Lehigh Valley. He is currently a junior at Parkland High School and has an interest in the computer science field. Siddhant is a track and road cyclist, plays several instruments, and has a passion for bringing positive change to the world through the use of computer science. Siddhant is a member of his school’s debate team, competes in national-level speech competitions, and enjoys taking part in Model UNs.
