Teen Connect

Striking the School-Sport Balance with Michael and Matt Vital | Teen Connect

Published July 8, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT
WDIY's newest Teen Connect host Marcus Brown welcomes a conversation on athletics with the Vital twins, Michael and Matt of Liberty High School, who are poised to not only be a force in local high school golf, but also on a state and potentially professional level. They discuss the possibilities, pressures, and finding the right balance between scholastics and athletics with the future on the horizon.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/7/22)

Tags

Teen Connect Matt VitalMichael Vitalhigh school golfSportsscholasticsathleticsprofessionalgolfLiberty High SchoolMarcus BrownTeen Connect
Marcus Brown
Marcus is a rotating host of Teen Connect, part of WDIY's Youth Media Program.
See stories by Marcus Brown
