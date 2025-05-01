"I Started to See Bodies Like Puzzle Pieces" with Gayanne Grossman | Teen Connect

Yashvi Javia and co-host for the episode, Helen Cox, welcome Gayanne Grossman, a physical therapist who specializes in dance medicine. Gayanne explains what the career really is and shares the story of finding her way to it, with the help of some encouraging mentors.

Gayanne talks about how she'd explain to someone what her job is and discusses some of her research in dance movements that could lead to injury. She also highlights her hope for continued growth and development in the field and gives advice for aspiring dancers.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/1/25)