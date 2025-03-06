Stretching the Limits of What You're Given with James Gill | Teen Connect

Yashvi Javia sits down with James Gill, a high school student who turned his passion for computers and coding into a job with the tech company Beeper. He shares how he discovered his interest and talks about some of his early and favorite projects.

James also discusses his work with Beeper, explains more about it, and talks about how his personal work has tied into projects there. He talks about some of the tools and practices that help him become a better coder and shares some recent and upcoming Beeper updates.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/6/25)