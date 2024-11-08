"It's Not Me, It's About Us" with Sen. Nikil Saval | Teen Connect

Yashvi Javia talks with State Senator Nikil Saval about his journey into politics, which was guided mostly by his focus on social change. He shares his story of growing up with immigrant parents and how that shapes his policies and morals, and discusses the importance of recognizing your story in the stories of others.

Senator Saval talks about the importance of solidarity in his work and highlights some of his recent and current efforts, including pushing for Diwali to be recognized statewide. He also shares advice for young people looking to get into politics.

(Original air-date: 11/7/24)