"We Are the Future and the Right Now" with Anjali Verma | Teen Connect

“Young people, when informed and empowered, when they realize that what they do truly makes a difference, can indeed change the world.”

Yashvi Javia sits down with Anjali Verma, a self-proclaimed leadership nerd, to talk about her experience with student council at her own school and as National Student Council President. She talks about her journey to involvement in a student leadership role and what inspires her.

Anjali shares her experience running for a leadership position, the value of having young people represented by other young people, and her encouragement for others to follow in her footsteps.

Teen Connect explores local and global issues impacting teens and our community through connections with guests and their experience. Catch it on alternating first Thursdays of the month at 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/4/24)