Thursdays, November 6 - December 25

Introducing “Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big” — a new podcast launching November 6.

Each week, we’ll spotlight local makers, shops, and stories that make our region shine — and show how shopping small keeps local dollars close to home.

So grab a mug of cocoa, get inspired, and join the #BuyLocal movement!

Listen at wdiy.org or watch on PBS39’s YouTube channel or on your favorite podcast platform — and make this holiday season a little more local.

Co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM, -- ts brand elevation and Lehigh Valley Public Media. Supported by Community Bank and Southside Arts District and Rising Tide Community Loan Fund.