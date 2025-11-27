© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Home for the Holidays

Joyful Giving | Home for the Holidays

By Margaret McConnell,
Tiffany Sondergaard
Published November 27, 2025 at 3:23 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Kampus Production
/
Pexels

Tiffany Sondergaard and Margaret McConnell bring you the fourth episode of 'Home for the Holidays: Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big.' This week's theme is joyful giving, focusing on supporting the people and organizations that make our community stronger all year round.

They welcome Dawn Godshall from Community Action Lehigh Valley, the team behind Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast PA, to talk about the urgent food-access crisis affecting families across our region — and how YOU can make a difference.

From the SNAP cut impacts to shelter shortages to the incredible work happening across our nonprofit community, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.

To donate, volunteer, or support the Critical Needs Fund at the United Way, visit them online.

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM, -- ts brand elevation, and Lehigh Valley Public Media.

Tags
Home for the Holidays United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
Tiffany Sondergaard
Tiffany Sondergaard is the co-host of Home for the Holidays, co-production of WDIY, PBS39 and ts Brand Elevation.
See stories by Tiffany Sondergaard
Related Content