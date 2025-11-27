Joyful Giving | Home for the Holidays

Tiffany Sondergaard and Margaret McConnell bring you the fourth episode of 'Home for the Holidays: Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big.' This week's theme is joyful giving, focusing on supporting the people and organizations that make our community stronger all year round.

They welcome Dawn Godshall from Community Action Lehigh Valley, the team behind Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast PA, to talk about the urgent food-access crisis affecting families across our region — and how YOU can make a difference.

From the SNAP cut impacts to shelter shortages to the incredible work happening across our nonprofit community, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.

To donate, volunteer, or support the Critical Needs Fund at the United Way, visit them online.

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM, -- ts brand elevation, and Lehigh Valley Public Media.