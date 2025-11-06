© 2025
Home for the Holidays

Cozy Home Holiday Décor | Home for the Holidays

By Tiffany Sondergaard,
Margaret McConnell
Published November 6, 2025 at 2:40 PM EST
JC Gellidon
/
Unsplash

Tiffany Sondergaard and Margaret McConnell welcome you to Home for the Holidays: Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big, a new weekly podcast celebrating the Lehigh Valley’s local makers, artists, and small businesses during the holiday season. On this inaugural episode, they discuss one of the favorite parts of the season: cozy holiday décor for the home.

They welcome Anthony Sierra, a Bethlehem-based interior designer responsible for the holiday decorations at Hotel Bethlehem. Anthony talks about how he came to decorate the "real -life Hallmark movie" that the hotel provides at this time of year, how he approaches the design for each of the hotel's different rooms, and more.

Tiffany and Margaret then spotlight two places in the Lehigh Valley to stop for unique gifts this holiday season: Rich Mar Florist in Allentown and the Belleville Market in Easton.

Finally, Tiffany and Margaret also talk about Kwanzaa. When you're thinking about creating a cozy home for the holidays, it is doesn't have to only be about decor. It can also be about meaning, memories, and connection, and as they say, no one does is better at that in the Lehigh Valley than Project Move creator Jevata Crawford, affectionately known as "the Queen of Kwanzaa."

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM, -- ts brand elevation, and Lehigh Valley Public Media.

Tiffany Sondergaard
Tiffany Sondergaard is the co-host of Home for the Holidays, co-production of WDIY, PBS39 and ts Brand Elevation.
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
