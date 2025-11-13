© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Home for the Holidays

Readers and Gamers | Home for the Holidays

By Margaret McConnell,
Tiffany Sondergaard
Published November 13, 2025 at 3:13 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sabina Sturzu
/
Unsplash

Tiffany Sondergaard and Margaret McConnell return for the second episode of Home for the Holidays: Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big. This week, they talk about buying gifts for the readers and gamers in your life. Whether or not your loved one likes to curl up with a good book or they want to conquer the next digital quest, Tiffany and Margaret have something for everyone on your list.

They begin by welcoming Joselin Medina, the owner of Medina Books and Coffee in Coopersburg, PA. Joselin discusses her love of reading, starting her business, what makes her shop unique, working with local authors, and some gift offerings you can find at her shop this holiday season.

Joselin also talks about Medina Books and Coffee's first Christmas Market happening on Saturday, November 29, 2025. The market will feature local makers and artisans, many of whom are featured at the bookstore.

Tiffany and Margaret then spotlight two Allentown, PA businesses — Trifecta Gaming and The End Bookstore.

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM, -- ts brand elevation, and Lehigh Valley Public Media.

Tags
Home for the Holidays ChristmasMedina Books and CoffeeBooksGames
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
Tiffany Sondergaard
Tiffany Sondergaard is the co-host of Home for the Holidays, co-production of WDIY, PBS39 and ts Brand Elevation.
See stories by Tiffany Sondergaard
Related Content
  • WDIY Headlines
    Cozy Home Holiday Décor | Home for the Holidays
    Margaret McConnell
    On this debut podcast episode, Tiffany Sondergaard and Margaret McConnell discuss cozy holiday décor for the home. They welcome Anthony Sierra, the interior designer responsible for the holiday decorations at Hotel Bethlehem. They also spotlight Rich Mar Florist; the Belleville Market; and Jevata Crawford, "the Queen of Kwanzaa."