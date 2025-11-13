Readers and Gamers | Home for the Holidays

Tiffany Sondergaard and Margaret McConnell return for the second episode of Home for the Holidays: Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big. This week, they talk about buying gifts for the readers and gamers in your life. Whether or not your loved one likes to curl up with a good book or they want to conquer the next digital quest, Tiffany and Margaret have something for everyone on your list.

They begin by welcoming Joselin Medina, the owner of Medina Books and Coffee in Coopersburg, PA. Joselin discusses her love of reading, starting her business, what makes her shop unique, working with local authors, and some gift offerings you can find at her shop this holiday season.

Joselin also talks about Medina Books and Coffee's first Christmas Market happening on Saturday, November 29, 2025. The market will feature local makers and artisans, many of whom are featured at the bookstore.

Tiffany and Margaret then spotlight two Allentown, PA businesses — Trifecta Gaming and The End Bookstore.

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM, -- ts brand elevation, and Lehigh Valley Public Media.