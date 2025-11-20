© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Home for the Holidays

Artful Finds and Local Treasures | Home for the Holidays

By Margaret McConnell,
Tiffany Sondergaard
Published November 20, 2025 at 5:40 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Mel Poole
/
Unsplash

Tiffany Sondergaard and Margaret McConnell bring you the third episode of Home for the Holidays: Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big. This week's theme is artful finds and local treasures. We're talking about those gifts that have a story — the kind you can't find in big-box stores.

They welcome Anthony Marraccini, owner of Connexions Gallery in Easton, to talk about his business and his connection (no pun intended!) to the Easton community. Anthony also spotlights some other spots to find local treasures in downtown Easton: Asante Art Gallery, Polliwogs and Petunias, Token Gifts and Jewelry, Easton Outdoor Co., the Whiff Shop, Nyche, 2nd Base Vintage, Quadrant Bookmart and Coffee House, the Belleville Market, Salvage Goods, and Old Mecca Cafe.

Tiffany, Margaret, and Anthony then talk about other businesses in the Lehigh Valley to find unique gifts, including Art Gallery and Frame Shop in Allentown, Wadsworth and Co. in Bethlehem, La Petite Provence in Bethlehem, Paisley Sun in Bethlehem, and RE:find in Allentown.

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM, -- ts brand elevation, and Lehigh Valley Public Media.

Tags
Home for the Holidays ChristmasConnexions GalleryEaston
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
Tiffany Sondergaard
Tiffany Sondergaard is the co-host of Home for the Holidays, co-production of WDIY, PBS39 and ts Brand Elevation.
See stories by Tiffany Sondergaard
Related Content
  • WDIY Headlines
    Readers and Gamers | Home for the Holidays
    Margaret McConnell
    On this episode of the Home for the Holidays podcast, Tiffany Sondergaard and Margaret McConnell talk about buying gifts for the readers and gamers in your life. They welcome Joselin Medina, the owner of Medina Books and Coffee in Coopersburg, along with spotlighting Trifecta Gaming and The End Bookstore in Allentown.
  • WDIY Headlines
    Cozy Home Holiday Décor | Home for the Holidays
    Margaret McConnell
    On this debut podcast episode, Tiffany Sondergaard and Margaret McConnell discuss cozy holiday décor for the home. They welcome Anthony Sierra, the interior designer responsible for the holiday decorations at Hotel Bethlehem. They also spotlight Rich Mar Florist; the Belleville Market; and Jevata Crawford, "the Queen of Kwanzaa."