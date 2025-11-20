Artful Finds and Local Treasures | Home for the Holidays

Tiffany Sondergaard and Margaret McConnell bring you the third episode of Home for the Holidays: Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big. This week's theme is artful finds and local treasures. We're talking about those gifts that have a story — the kind you can't find in big-box stores.

They welcome Anthony Marraccini, owner of Connexions Gallery in Easton, to talk about his business and his connection (no pun intended!) to the Easton community. Anthony also spotlights some other spots to find local treasures in downtown Easton: Asante Art Gallery, Polliwogs and Petunias, Token Gifts and Jewelry, Easton Outdoor Co., the Whiff Shop, Nyche, 2nd Base Vintage, Quadrant Bookmart and Coffee House, the Belleville Market, Salvage Goods, and Old Mecca Cafe.

Tiffany, Margaret, and Anthony then talk about other businesses in the Lehigh Valley to find unique gifts, including Art Gallery and Frame Shop in Allentown, Wadsworth and Co. in Bethlehem, La Petite Provence in Bethlehem, Paisley Sun in Bethlehem, and RE:find in Allentown.

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM, -- ts brand elevation, and Lehigh Valley Public Media.