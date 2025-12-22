Self-Care & Wellness | Home for the Holidays

© 2025
By Margaret McConnell,
Tiffany Sondergaard
Published December 22, 2025 at 9:54 PM EST
The final episode of the Home for the Holidays podcast is all about self-care and wellness. This means finding gifts that will help you recharge and reset after the holiday chaos.

Hosts Margaret McConnell and Tiffany Sondergaard welcome guest Joetta Clark Diggs, a four-time Olympic athlete, wellness and fitness coach, advocate, author, business leader, and motivational speaker.

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM, -- ts brand elevation, and Lehigh Valley Public Media.

Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
Tiffany Sondergaard
Tiffany Sondergaard is the co-host of Home for the Holidays, co-production of WDIY, PBS39 and ts Brand Elevation.
