Self-Care & Wellness | Home for the Holidays

The final episode of the Home for the Holidays podcast is all about self-care and wellness. This means finding gifts that will help you recharge and reset after the holiday chaos.

Hosts Margaret McConnell and Tiffany Sondergaard welcome guest Joetta Clark Diggs, a four-time Olympic athlete, wellness and fitness coach, advocate, author, business leader, and motivational speaker.

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM, -- ts brand elevation, and Lehigh Valley Public Media.