Families, Kids & Experience-Seekers | Home for the Holidays

This week's Home for the Holidays podcast is all about finding gifts for families, kids, and experience-seekers in your life.

Hosts Margaret McConnell and Tiffany Sondergaard welcome guests Deborah Carey (VP, Branch and Community Development Manager at Community Bank in Bethlehem) and Andy Po (owner of Homebase Skateshop in Bethlehem and 2nd Base Vintage in Easton).

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM, -- ts brand elevation, and Lehigh Valley Public Media.