Home for the Holidays

Families, Kids & Experience-Seekers | Home for the Holidays

By Margaret McConnell,
Tiffany Sondergaard
Published December 18, 2025 at 8:10 PM EST
This week's Home for the Holidays podcast is all about finding gifts for families, kids, and experience-seekers in your life.

Hosts Margaret McConnell and Tiffany Sondergaard welcome guests Deborah Carey (VP, Branch and Community Development Manager at Community Bank in Bethlehem) and Andy Po (owner of Homebase Skateshop in Bethlehem and 2nd Base Vintage in Easton).

Home for the Holidays: ’Tis the Season to Shop Small and Share Big is a weekly 8-week podcast, co-produced by WDIY 88.1 FM, -- ts brand elevation, and Lehigh Valley Public Media.

Home for the Holidays Community BankHomebase Skateshop2nd Base Vintage
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
Tiffany Sondergaard
Tiffany Sondergaard is the co-host of Home for the Holidays, co-production of WDIY, PBS39 and ts Brand Elevation.
